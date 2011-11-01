BUENOS AIRES Nov 1 President Cristina Fernandez's landslide re-election win may embolden her to intensify her unorthodox economic policies even as an uncertain global outlook raises doubts about their sustainability.

The center-leftist Fernandez won a second four-year term on Oct 23 with 54 percent support, the biggest share of the vote since General Juan Peron got 62 percent in 1973. [ID:nN1E79M01G]

She also regained control of Congress, which could make it easier for her to push through controversial policies.

Emboldened by her overwhelming victory, Fernandez quickly deepened foreign currency controls aimed at curbing capital flight, easing the decline of the peso currency and preserving central bank reserves. Business and farm sector leaders are braced for more government interventions ahead. [ID:nN1E79U0X]

Earlier measures such as the nationalization of private pensions and heavy-handed intervention in the grains trade have rattled investors in Latin America's No. 3 economy, a major global food supplier that has yet to return to capital markets a decade after it defaulted on some $100 billion in debt. [ID:nN1E79P0HX]

The central bank has sold billions of dollars in foreign reserves in the last few months as investors bet the peso will depreciate more rapidly. Argentine-made goods are losing competitiveness as double-digit inflation drives up labor costs and regional currencies such as Brazil's real BRBY slip:

Here are some of the issues investors are watching:

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Banks and foreign exchange houses scrambled in the days after the Oct. 23 vote to put a new system in place to consult with the AFIP tax agency to verify that dollar buyers have enough reported income to justify each purchase.

The central bank sold $1.88 billion of its foreign reserves on the market in October to keep the market supplied with greenbacks and stem a sharper depreciation in the peso.

The tax agency sent out more than 4,400 officials to help implement the new system -- which critics described as a scare tactic aimed at cooling demand among Argentines who tend to snap up dollars at times of uncertainty.

What to watch:

-- Level of central bank reserves and more government measures aimed at protecting them.

-- Central bank interventions in the foreign exchange market

CABINET CHANGES

Who Fernandez decides to appoint to key cabinet jobs such as economy minister could provide further clues about the direction she wants to take in a second term.

Amado Boudou is leaving his job as economy minister to become Fernandez's vice-president. Among those tipped to succeed him are Finance Secretary Hernan Lorenzino, a low-profile technocrat who would be favored by financial markets and the banks, and central bank chief Mercedes Marco del Pont. Manufacturing industry leaders are said to prefer Marco del Pont, who shares the president's pro-industry views. Industry Minister Debora Giorgi and Diego Bossio, head of the Anses pensions agency, are also seen as possible candidates for Boudou's job. [ID:nN1E79P23F]

There is also close interest in whether Fernandez keeps controversial price watchdog Guillermo Moreno in his job at the Domestic Commerce Secretariat. Moreno routinely uses arm-twisting tactics to reach price control accords and has been a key figure in Fernandez's effort to contain inflation.

Like Moreno, powerful Planning Minister Julio De Vido passed to Fernandez's cabinet from that of her late husband and predecessor as president, Nestor Kirchner. Speculation about their futures has grown since Kirchner died a year ago.

Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez, who was elected to Congress, will also be replaced. Tensions with farmers have eased since Dominguez took over.

What to watch:

-- Economy minister's appointment and signs of whether it is a more market- or industry-friendly choice.

-- Signs Boudou could maintain influence on economic policy.

STATE FINANCES

Ten years after staging the biggest sovereign debt default in history, Argentina has yet to resume global debt sales. Boudou says the government can meet its financing needs without having to sell bonds at high rates.

The 2012 budget bill, which Congress is expected to approve, earmarks the use of billions of dollars in central bank reserves to service public debt for a third consecutive year. Heavy Treasury borrowing from other state bodies such as the Anses pensions agency is also likely to continue.

However, a possible economic slowdown next year and lower prices for huge soy exports might prompt the government to sell up to $3 billion in new debt as a way to maintain public spending. Others expect some efforts to rein in spending following the election, suggesting Fernandez might gradually trim hefty subsidies on gas and electricity bills.

Another option would be to let the peso depreciate more rapidly, freeing up more reserves and bolstering revenue in pesos, although that might fan inflation and capital flight that has snowballed in recent months.

The government's financing gap would increase if it starts repaying the nearly $9 billion the country owes the Paris Club of wealthy creditor nations, one of the last unresolved remnants of the $100 billion default in 2002. Talks on a repayment plan have stalled and a worsening financing outlook might discourage Fernandez from hurrying a deal.

What to watch:

-- Further capital controls to stem peso slide.

-- Any sign of slower spending in next few months. Primary spending surged 36 percent in the first quarter.

-- Progress on Paris Club repayment deal.

-- New economy minister's position on issuing new debt.

-- Falling reserves and implications for state financing.