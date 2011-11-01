By Helen Popper
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 1 President Cristina
Fernandez's landslide re-election win may embolden her to
intensify her unorthodox economic policies even as an uncertain
global outlook raises doubts about their sustainability.
The center-leftist Fernandez won a second four-year term on
Oct 23 with 54 percent support, the biggest share of the vote
since General Juan Peron got 62 percent in 1973.
She also regained control of Congress, which could make it
easier for her to push through controversial policies.
Emboldened by her overwhelming victory, Fernandez quickly
deepened foreign currency controls aimed at curbing capital
flight, easing the decline of the peso currency and preserving
central bank reserves. Business and farm sector leaders are
braced for more government interventions ahead.
Earlier measures such as the nationalization of private
pensions and heavy-handed intervention in the grains trade have
rattled investors in Latin America's No. 3 economy, a major
global food supplier that has yet to return to capital markets
a decade after it defaulted on some $100 billion in debt.
The central bank has sold billions of dollars in foreign
reserves in the last few months as investors bet the peso will
depreciate more rapidly. Argentine-made goods are losing
competitiveness as double-digit inflation drives up labor costs
and regional currencies such as Brazil's real BRBY slip:
Here are some of the issues investors are watching:
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Banks and foreign exchange houses scrambled in the days
after the Oct. 23 vote to put a new system in place to consult
with the AFIP tax agency to verify that dollar buyers have
enough reported income to justify each purchase.
The central bank sold $1.88 billion of its foreign reserves
on the market in October to keep the market supplied with
greenbacks and stem a sharper depreciation in the peso.
The tax agency sent out more than 4,400 officials to help
implement the new system -- which critics described as a scare
tactic aimed at cooling demand among Argentines who tend to
snap up dollars at times of uncertainty.
What to watch:
-- Level of central bank reserves and more government
measures aimed at protecting them.
-- Central bank interventions in the foreign exchange
market
CABINET CHANGES
Who Fernandez decides to appoint to key cabinet jobs such
as economy minister could provide further clues about the
direction she wants to take in a second term.
Amado Boudou is leaving his job as economy minister to
become Fernandez's vice-president. Among those tipped to
succeed him are Finance Secretary Hernan Lorenzino, a
low-profile technocrat who would be favored by financial
markets and the banks, and central bank chief Mercedes Marco
del Pont. Manufacturing industry leaders are said to prefer
Marco del Pont, who shares the president's pro-industry views.
Industry Minister Debora Giorgi and Diego Bossio, head of the
Anses pensions agency, are also seen as possible candidates for
Boudou's job. [ID:nN1E79P23F]
There is also close interest in whether Fernandez keeps
controversial price watchdog Guillermo Moreno in his job at the
Domestic Commerce Secretariat. Moreno routinely uses
arm-twisting tactics to reach price control accords and has
been a key figure in Fernandez's effort to contain inflation.
Like Moreno, powerful Planning Minister Julio De Vido
passed to Fernandez's cabinet from that of her late husband and
predecessor as president, Nestor Kirchner. Speculation about
their futures has grown since Kirchner died a year ago.
Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez, who was elected to
Congress, will also be replaced. Tensions with farmers have
eased since Dominguez took over.
What to watch:
-- Economy minister's appointment and signs of whether it
is a more market- or industry-friendly choice.
-- Signs Boudou could maintain influence on economic
policy.
STATE FINANCES
Ten years after staging the biggest sovereign debt default
in history, Argentina has yet to resume global debt sales.
Boudou says the government can meet its financing needs without
having to sell bonds at high rates.
The 2012 budget bill, which Congress is expected to
approve, earmarks the use of billions of dollars in central
bank reserves to service public debt for a third consecutive
year. Heavy Treasury borrowing from other state bodies such as
the Anses pensions agency is also likely to continue.
However, a possible economic slowdown next year and lower
prices for huge soy exports might prompt the government to sell
up to $3 billion in new debt as a way to maintain public
spending. Others expect some efforts to rein in spending
following the election, suggesting Fernandez might gradually
trim hefty subsidies on gas and electricity bills.
Another option would be to let the peso depreciate more
rapidly, freeing up more reserves and bolstering revenue in
pesos, although that might fan inflation and capital flight
that has snowballed in recent months.
The government's financing gap would increase if it starts
repaying the nearly $9 billion the country owes the Paris Club
of wealthy creditor nations, one of the last unresolved
remnants of the $100 billion default in 2002. Talks on a
repayment plan have stalled and a worsening financing outlook
might discourage Fernandez from hurrying a deal.
What to watch:
-- Further capital controls to stem peso slide.
-- Any sign of slower spending in next few months. Primary
spending surged 36 percent in the first quarter.
-- Progress on Paris Club repayment deal.
-- New economy minister's position on issuing new debt.
-- Falling reserves and implications for state financing.