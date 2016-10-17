NEW YORK, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Argentine Province of Santa Fe has hired banks to arrange investor meetings in the US and Europe ahead of a potential US$250m bond sale, according to market sources.

The meetings will take place in London on Wednesday, New York on Thursday and Friday, and wrap up in Boston on October 24.

A 144A/Reg S issue is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

JP Morgan is the global coordinator on the potential sale, joined by Citigroup and HSBC as bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)