NEW YORK, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Argentine Province of Santa Fe
has hired banks to arrange investor meetings in the US and
Europe ahead of a potential US$250m bond sale, according to
market sources.
The meetings will take place in London on Wednesday, New
York on Thursday and Friday, and wrap up in Boston on October
24.
A 144A/Reg S issue is expected to follow, subject to market
conditions.
JP Morgan is the global coordinator on the potential sale,
joined by Citigroup and HSBC as bookrunners.
