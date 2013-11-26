(Adds economy minister comments on compensation deal)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Nov 26 Argentina said on Tuesday
that a pending deal with Spanish oil major Repsol is aimed at
kick-starting shale drilling in the South American country,
putting an end to the long stand-off between energy investors
and President Cristina Fernandez.
Nineteen months after seizing control of Argentina's main
oil company YPF from Repsol, Fernandez's
government announced a preliminary deal late on Monday to pay
Repsol for its nationalized shares.
Shares of both companies soared on reports that the pact
involved a proposal by Spain's government that Repsol receive $5
billion in compensation from the Argentine state for the 51
percent stake it grabbed in YPF last year.
The deal could set the stage for a radical increase in
unconventional energy exploration and help repair a relationship
with global investors left in tatters after Argentina's massive
2002 sovereign default.
Tapping its vast shale reserves would also bolster central
bank reserves drained in part by expensive oil and gas imports.
The Repsol deal showed new flexibility on the part of
Fernandez, whose policy model, marked by long-running feuds with
private-sector investors from farmers to sovereign bondholders,
was rejected by voters who shunned her candidates in the Oct. 27
congressional midterm election.
Early on Tuesday, Argentina's new cabinet chief Jorge
Capitanich, himself a possible 2015 presidential candidate, said
the government was out to attract investment in the country's
massive Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation.
"We are building a path that will allow for an increase in
hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation," he told a press
conference, adding that Argentina has a "very ambitious" energy
program scheduled for the years ahead.
Business leaders say they hope Capitanich can moderate the
policies of Axel Kicillof, the leftist academic and mastermind
behind the YPF expropriation, who was named economy minister
last week.
Speaking to businessmen, Kicillof said Argentina had offered
Repsol "a fair and reasonable price" for the majority stake in
YPF. He declined to comment on the $5 billion figure that Spain
is said to want for Repsol's compensation, or on the form that
the compensation might take, cash or bonds.
Already the world's No. 3 corn and soybean exporter,
Argentina stands to become a major oil and gas producer as well
if the government can attract the tens of billions of dollars it
needs to exploit the Vaca Muerta (Dead Cow) shale formation
The Repsol-YPF deal is set to be voted on at a Repsol board
meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Madrid.
Fernandez has long railed against orthodox prescriptions for
Argentina's economy, which is ailing from one of the world's
highest inflation rates and low confidence caused by heavy trade
and currency controls. Her interventionist policies have kept
investment out of Latin America's No. 3 economy.
That could change if international energy companies see
enough market-friendly signals to tempt them into Vaca
Muerta.
"The understanding with Repsol shows that the government,
when in need, can show a remarkable degree of pragmatism. An
understanding with Repsol should facilitate YPF negotiations
with other oil companies interested in Vaca Muerta," said
Ignacio Labaqui, an analyst with Medley Global Advisors.
Equity markets liked the Repsol compensation deal. YPF
shares zoomed 10.7 percent higher in early New York trade and 16
percent in Buenos Aires. Repsol's stock price rose 5.6 percent
in Madrid.
YPF is the biggest stake-holder in Vaca Muerta. The company
estimates the field contains 661 billion barrels of oil and
1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, making it one of the
biggest shale reserves in the Western Hemisphere.
Despite Vaca Muerta's vast potential, investment in the
formation has come slowly so far.
Dow Chemical Co has signed on to invest up to $120
million in 16 Vaca Muerta gas wells, and oil giant Chevron Corp
has agreed to invest $1.24 billion in the area.
To clinch the deals, Argentina has allowed the companies to
export tax-free up to 20 percent of what they produce. Export
revenue of companies that invest at least $1 billion over five
years is exempt from government foreign exchange controls.
