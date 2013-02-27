BUENOS AIRES Feb 27 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
has halted production at its only refinery in Argentina
for about four days due to electrical problems, a company
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Production at the refinery, which has a capacity of 113,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day, was suspended starting on
Tuesday.
"Our technical teams are working to re-establish normal
operations at the refinery, which will be done gradually," a
Shell spokesman in Argentina said.
The plant, which represents about 18 percent of Argentina's
total refining capacity, is located in the Buenos Aires suburb
of Avellaneda.