BUENOS AIRES Feb 27 Royal Dutch Shell Plc has halted production at its only refinery in Argentina for about four days due to electrical problems, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Production at the refinery, which has a capacity of 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, was suspended starting on Tuesday.

"Our technical teams are working to re-establish normal operations at the refinery, which will be done gradually," a Shell spokesman in Argentina said.

The plant, which represents about 18 percent of Argentina's total refining capacity, is located in the Buenos Aires suburb of Avellaneda.