BUENOS AIRES, March 4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc resumed operations at its refinery in Argentina, the country's second largest, after production was suspended last week due to electrical problems, the company said on Monday.

Production at the refinery, which has a capacity of 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, was suspended on Tuesday of last week. At the time, Shell said it would be up and running again in about four days.

"The units are operating as planned, and supply is getting back to normal," a Shell spokesman in Argentina said via email.

The plant, which represents about 18 percent of Argentina's total refining capacity, is located in the Buenos Aires suburb of Avellaneda.