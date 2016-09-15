(Corrects headline and first paragraph after company spokesman
clarifies 5 billion euros is potential project size, not size of
Siemens investment)
By Luc Cohen
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 14 German engineering group
Siemens plans to help create projects worth up to 5
billion euros ($5.6 billion) in Argentina after agreeing to
intensify cooperation with Buenos Aires, it said on Thursday.
A spokesman said Siemens would make investments and provide
financing for infrastructure, mobility and energy management in
Argentina in coming years, creating some 3,000 jobs and an
estimated 4,000 further jobs indirectly.
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Wednesday Siemens had
agreed to supply about 5 gigawatts of energy over time, 4
gigawatts from modern gas-fired power plants and 600 megawatts
from renewable energy, after he visited Argentina's new
market-friendly President Mauricio Macri.
"We are ready to go today because we also brought 3.1
billion euros committed financing so we not only can build the
power stations and mobility management, we can also finance it,"
Kaeser said at the Argentina Business & Investment Forum.
Siemens was the main commitment made public so far during
the government's investment forum that attracted nearly 2,000
executives from around the world.
The jobs would be created over a period of four or five
years, Kaeser said, adding that Siemens could create more than
6,000 jobs indirectly. Other focuses of the investment would be
trains and suburban connections, streetcars and rail automation,
he said.
Macri won the presidency last year by promising to open
Argentina's economy to foreign investment. While companies
generally speak enthusiastically about his policies, many are
hesitant to invest because of Argentina's notoriously volatile
politics and economic crises.
Kaeser said Macri sold him on the reform effort during a
previous visit six months ago.
"Those people (government) are all really reform-oriented,
they're very serious about what they want to do," he said. "It's
a decisive moment in the history of the country to come back to
what it used to be and to come back to what it deserves to be."
Lack of infrastructure is a key bottleneck holding back
economic growth in Argentina, which is now in recession after
three consecutive quarters of negative growth. But Kaeser said
the country's future could be bright.
"There's a big opportunity to take the lead in Latin America
because Brazil is so busy with its own issues that they're not
looking to this kind of modernization," he said.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz)