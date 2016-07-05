Soccer-Former striker Anelka joins Dutch club as consultant
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES, July 5 Gerardo Martino, the coach of Argentina's national soccer team, has resigned, local media reported on Tuesday.
If confirmed, his resignation would come after Argentina's loss to Chile in the regional Copa America tournament final late last month. (Reporting by Buenos Aires Newsroom, editing by G Crosse)
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.
MILAN, Feb 1 AS Roma needed a penalty from 40-year-old forward Francesco Totti in the seventh minute of stoppage time to scrape past second-tier Cesena 2-1 in their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday.