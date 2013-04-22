* Toxic cocktail of high inflation, export taxes hurts profits

* Country needs more corn cultivation to keep soils healthy

* Soy planted on 65 pct of farmland; 50 pct would be ideal

* Farmers object to export curbs placed by govt on corn

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, April 22 These should be boom years for Argentina's farmers.

Food demand is rising and the South American country is a natural grains exporter. Yet farm revenue is falling across the Pampas while soy yields stagnate due to high inflation and lack of crop rotation needed to maintain healthy soils.

More corn planting is needed to break Argentina's addiction to the fast cash offered by soy, and to hit its own target of increasing total farm output by 60 percent over five years.

How can Argentina get there?

Pessimists say necessary government policy changes will be adopted too slowly if at all. Optimists see positive signs, such as the recent change in the state's corn export quota system, under which each year's shippable quota will now be announced all at once, and well ahead of May planting time.

Whoever turns out to be right, Argentina - whose Pampas farm belt is bigger than the size of France - will be counted on for supply as world food demand doubles in the decades ahead.

Inadequate supply from breadbaskets like Argentina, Brazil and Russia would increase emerging market and global security risks as the hungriest parts of Africa turn into permanent disaster areas and prime breeding grounds for extremism.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean supplier and its top exporter of soymeal, used to feed cattle as far away as steak-crazy China, and soyoil, used in the booming biofuels sector.

But policies that encourage short-sighted crop planning and lack of rotation into corn, which is needed to keep soils healthy, are darkening the Pampas horizon for investors.

"Soy yields are flat and farmers' profits are being eroded by costs," said Martin Diaz-Zorita, chief scientist at fertilizer industry chamber FERTILIZAR, based in Buenos Aires.

Soybean yields in Argentina have been stagnant for a decade at about 2.6 tonnes per hectare, he said, while corn yields have soared to about four times as much. But there is a catch.

Farmers shy from corn and wheat because both are subject to export quotas that complicate crop planning. Even under the new policy of setting exportable surplus amounts in time for planting, the quotas may change during the season depending on crop conditions and expected domestic demand.

"If government policies continue as they are, the soy business will continue being strangulated along with corn and wheat," Diaz-Zorita said.

Almost 65 percent of Argentine farmland is planted with soy when the ideal amount would be 50 percent. The consequences of the imbalance include increased insect and disease attacks, which hurt yields and pump up pesticide costs for growers already hit by 25 percent annual inflation.

The imbalance is expected to deepen next season as a record high U.S. corn crop is expected to lower world corn prices, pushing Argentine farmers further into soybeans, for which the government collects a 35 percent tax on exports.

MONSANTO OPTIMISTIC

Pablo Vaquero, a vice president for Latin America at global biotech seed giant Monsanto Co, told Reuters he is optimistic that the government will be forced to evolve toward a model that promotes corn, if only to save its cash crop, soy.

He points to this year's decision by the government to announce corn and wheat export quotas earlier than before, giving farmers more time to plan their crops.

Corn yields have roughly doubled over the last 10 years to about 11 tonnes per hectare while soy yields have leveled off at less than 3 tonnes per hectare. But every time an Argentine farmer plants soy in a field where corn has just been harvested, soy yields grow by about 17 percent.

So if the government hopes to reach its goal of 160 million tonnes of total Argentine farm output by 2018, compared with 100 million currently, corn cultivation must increase.

With 2012/13 crops already being harvested, the government expects 51.3 million tonnes of soy output and a corn take of 25.7 million tonnes.

A MANAGED ECONOMY

Argentina's export curbs are meant to ensure affordable domestic food supplies by keeping certain amounts of corn and wheat in the country, immune to rising international prices. Chicago soy, corn and wheat futures are up so far this year.

The curbs also steer farmers toward planting heavily taxed soybeans. Those export tax receipts are increasingly important to President Cristina Fernandez, whose popularity has faltered since she won re-election in 2011 on promises of redistributing wealth toward her base in the vote-heavy Buenos Aires suburbs.

With central bank reserves running at six-year lows, her government needs money to compensate for investor confidence battered by years of heavy-handed government intervention in Latin America's third-biggest economy.

"The short-term vision that most farmers have has been forced on them by government policies that are geared toward pressuring their profits," agricultural economist Manuel Alvarado Ledesma said.

BETTING ON CORN

Argentina, an early and enthusiastic backer of genetically modified crops, is asking its No. 1 grains client, China, to accept corn and soy based on new technologies such as Monsanto's INTACTA, which the company says would make way for more crop rotation by improving soybean yields.

The country has also been a pioneer in no-till planting methods that keep soil erosion to a minimum, nutrient-adding seed treatments, and genetically modified variations that allow farmers to grow soy in areas once considered too dry.

Notwithstanding these advantages, plus the characteristic resilience and adaptability of the Argentine farmer, Alvarado Ledesma says the current soy-heavy model is unsustainable.

Corn and wheat plants are relatively large versus soy. So corn and wheat both leave substantially more organic material in the field after the grains are harvested. It is that regular influx of wheat chaff and corn stalks that keeps soils fertile.

"Without this the soil loses nutrients over time," he said. "If the farmer makes up for this by properly fertilizing his soy fields, he loses profitability because fertilizers add to costs that are already doubling every four years due to inflation."

"And that's before the government claims one-third of his crop by way of soybean export taxes," Alvarado Ledesma added.

Betting that Argentina will eventually have no choice but to embrace corn as a way of improving soy yields and maintaining its soils, Monsanto last year made a $100 million investment in a corn seed treatment and packaging plant in Cordoba province.

"Argentina now has about 19 million hectares planted with soybeans and no more than 4 million hectares of corn. At this rate our soils will not produce the weight that the world is going to demand of us," Monsanto executive Vaquero said.

"The government will have to adopt a long-term vision in order to hit its own production targets," he added, "and when it does, farmers will gladly follow." (Editing by Gavin Maguire and Matthew Lewis)