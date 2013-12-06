(Adds currency control context)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Dec 5 Argentina is not on the
verge of cutting its soybean export tax despite market rumors to
the contrary and pressure on the government to stimulate
international sales, a well-placed source at the agriculture
ministry said on Thursday.
"As far as I know, there is nothing," said the source, who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
Rumors of a cut in Argentina's 35 percent soybean-export tax
started on Wednesday when daily newspaper La Nacion published a
story, citing unnamed sources, saying that a temporary cut in
the levy was being studied by policymakers.
"It's a rumor, no more," local agriculture consultant Pablo
Adreani told Reuters. "I don't believe it because the government
needs money too much to consider a tax cut."
At a time of rising global food demand, the South American
grains powerhouse is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, as well
as its top supplier of soymeal animal feed and soyoil, used to
make biofuels.
But with confidence falling in Latin America's inflation-hit
No. 3 economy, central bank reserves have slumped more than 30
percent so far this year to $30.5 billion.
Desperate for greenbacks, the government said farmers are
sitting on $6.5 billion worth of soybeans in a bid to avoid
exposure to the wobbly Argentine peso. The government has
imposed currency controls to slow capital flight by keeping
dollars out of the hands of Argentine savers and businesses.
"It's more reliable to save in soybeans than in pesos, which
are losing their value by the day," said Adreani, who estimated
that growers have stacked up 10 million to 12 million tonnes of
soy throughout the country.
The breach between the official foreign-exchange rate
and the black-market rate has spiked to 55.6
percent as the government uses central bank reserves to prop up
the local currency in the face of capital flight.
Confidence has been battered by Argentina's inflation rate -
estimated by private economists at 25 percent - and the
government's unorthodox and unpredictable policymaking.
The soy hoarding has increased worries about the lack of
foreign-exchange inflows. Despite the mounting pressure, no one
in the government could be found on Wednesday or Thursday to
substantiate market chatter about a coming export-tax decrease.
A source at the economy ministry also knocked down the
rumor.
The soybeans that growers are sitting on are from last
season. Argentine farmers have seeded 57.9 percent of the 20.45
million hectares planned for 2013/14 soybeans, the Buenos Aires
Grains Exchange said on Thursday.
