BUENOS AIRES Oct 8 Argentina will use "all the
tools" at its disposal to end financial speculation by grains
producers and exporters, Cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich said on
Wednesday, in a further sign of state intervention in Latin
America's No. 3 economy.
Soy producers in Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean
exporter, have been holding onto the oilseed in view of low
global prices and financial uncertainty at home, depriving the
cash-strapped government of critical tax revenue from export
charges.
Argentina has long warned producers that they must sell more
of their product without acting on its words. The country last
month passed a controversial law enabling the government to
intervene more in companies' pricing and supply.
"We believe it is necessary to use all the state's tools to
guarantee that all speculative maneuvers are ended," Capitanich
said in his daily news briefing, although he did not specify
what the government would do.
The government has already met with exporters but has not
been able to reach a consensus on sales volumes, he said.
"We are working with companies on a bilateral agenda from
today in order to verify the targets for liquidation of exports
because we believe clearly that it is markedly insufficient."
Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell last
month to the lowest level in four-and-a-half years, pressured by
the harvest of a record U.S. crop.
In addition to low prices, expectations of another sharp
devaluation in the peso after a 20 percent devaluation in
January are encouraging producers to hold onto stock.
The currency is under pressure as the country grapples with
one of the world's highest inflation rates, a stagnant economy
and the government's failure to complete a sovereign bond
payment in July.
But Capitanich said the decision of the grains sector not to
sell was "damaging for the country and for them too," given that
prices were clearly on a downward trend. The government
estimated producers had accumulated 25 million tonnes of stock.
Barred from global credit markets since its catastrophic
2002 default, Argentina is reliant on its trade surplus to
obtain dollars. Foreign reserves have fallen to eight-year lows
and the country faces financial stress in 2015, when debt
servicing costs are set to double.
Capitanich said soy producers holding onto stock were also
hurting other sectors, like grains transport workers.
The Argentine government has ramped up state intervention in
the economy to try to prevent its new default in July from
triggering a balance of payments crisis, but its policies are
also battering business confidence.
