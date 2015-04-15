By Maximilian Heath
| BUENOS AIRES, April 15
Wednesday asked soy export companies to stop inspecting cargoes
for bootlegged biotechnology at the behest of U.S. seed company
Monsanto, the latest move in a long conflict between the
country's farmers and Monsanto.
Growers in Argentina, the world's top exporter of soymeal
livestock feed, have signed agreements with Monsanto Co.
for inspections of soybean shipments to ensure the company
receives royalties for beans grown with its Intacta technology.
Under the contracts, farmers must pay the royalties if they
use saved seed from prior harvests of the genetically modified
beans. Monsanto's Intacta soybeans have a gene that allows the
soybean plant to protect itself against crop-devouring worms.
In their statement Wednesday, the farm groups said their
crops should not be subject to inspection by anyone but the
state.
"Monsanto is trying to control all soy production in
Argentina by forcing the payment of royalties under a system
that runs contrary to the Argentine legal system," said the
statement by the country's top farm groups including the
Argentine Rural Confederation (CRA) and Rural Society (SRA).
It went on to ask grains export companies to stop performing
soybean cargo inspections on behalf of Monsanto. It also asked
farmers to stop signing contracts that permit the inspections
and insisted that the government intervene on behalf of
Argentina's growers.
A spokesman for the agriculture ministry, which forecasts a
record 2014/15 soy crop of 58 million tonnes, could not be
immediately reached for comment. The Rosario grains exchange on
Wednesday upped its harvest forecast to 59 million tonnes from a
previous estimate of 58 million, citing good crop weather.
Monsanto says it is trying to work with farmers.
"In no way is the control system oriented toward charging
all royalties on the beans. To the contrary. What we want is for
farmers to pay under preferential conditions," said Pablo
Vaquero, vice president of Monsanto Argentina.
Argentine growers have long called it unfair to have to pay
royalties on crops grown with beans produced on their farms,
whether or not those beans were originally planted with
genetically modified seeds.
(Additional reporting by Carey Gillam; Writing by Hugh
Bronstein; Editing by Grant McCool)