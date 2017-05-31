BUENOS AIRES May 31 Argentine soy exporter
Renova received a $410 million loan to build a new grains port
and boost capacity at its 20,000-tonne-per-day processing plant
by 50 percent, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Renova, a joint venture between agroindustrial companies
Vicentin and Oleaginosa Moreno Hermanos -- part of major global
commodity trader Glencore Plc's agriculture group --
received the money from Rabobank, the IFC, which is the World
Bank's private sector lending arm, and several other lenders.
In addition to the port and processing plant, the company
also owns two biodiesel plants, all in the key grains processing
and exporting hub of Santa Fe Province. Argentina is the world's
leading exporter of soybean oil and soybean meal, and the No. 3
soybean exporter.
Last week, Glencore told shareholders it was looking to
expand its agriculture business.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing
by Sandra Maler)