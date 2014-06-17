June 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its long-term foreign currency rating on Argentina to
"CCC-" from "CCC+", citing a higher risk of default on the
country's foreign currency debt.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear an
Argentinian appeal aimed at staving off a default, following
which, President Christina Fernandez vowed not to pay holdout
investors who did not participate in the country's restructuring
of its debt several years ago.
"The Argentine government has limited capacity to pay the
plaintiff creditors while servicing its current debt," S&P said.
(r.reuters.com/xax22w)
The rating agency affirmed its short-term foreign currency
rating at "C", saying the disruptions on payments due to the
adverse court rulings were not likely to affect the government's
ability to service debt issued in local currency.
