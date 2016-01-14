(Adds quote, details)

BUENOS AIRES Jan 14 Argentina aims to resume publishing economic growth data within the first six months of the year, after President Mauricio Macri's new administration declared a "statistics emergency," the government statistics office said on Thursday.

The Indec agency's chief, Jorge Todesca, said he inherited a statistics body that had been "systematically destroyed" by former President Cristina Fernandez's leftist governments. He said 2016 would be a year for returning to the publication of credible data.

Fernandez's governments have denied manipulating statistics.

Indec's technical director, Graciela Bevacqua, said trade balance data would be published from February and that the agency aimed to release gross domestic product within the first half of the year.

Bevacqua gave no firm timeline for the release of nationwide inflation numbers.

"To create a consumer price index needs time," Bevacqua told a news conference.

"To create a consumer price index needs time," Bevacqua told a news conference.

In the interim, she said consumer price data from the city of Buenos Aires and San Luis province would be released as a reference point as both regions used similar and reliable methodology.