* Union boss Moyano defies President Fernandez with strike

* Truckers set to march on presidential palace

* Labor leaders want income taxes cut due to inflation

BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Argentina's powerful truckers staged a one-day strike on Wednesday and planned to rally outside the presidential palace to press for lower taxes, in the biggest anti-government protest since a 2008 farmer revolt.

The strike was called by Hugo Moyano, head of the 200,000-strong truckers union and the country's top labor federation, the CGT. Moyano was a long-time ally of President Cristina Fernandez but their ties have soured over the last year.

The truckers union, feared by governments for its potential to bring Argentina to a standstill, flexed its muscles last week with a two-day fuel transport strike that caused shortages and drew an angry government response.

They lifted the measure after haulage company bosses agreed to raise wages 25.5 percent. But they announced the strike for Wednesday over income taxes and child welfare benefits, which they want extended to more families.

Surging salaries - which are rising roughly in line with inflation - mean more and more workers are eligible to pay income tax. Wednesday's strike is aimed at pressuring Fernandez to raise the threshold, a demand she has rejected.

Marching in formation with banners hoisted, workers began gathering in the center of Buenos Aires on Wednesday morning, blocking traffic on several key boulevards. The rally outside the presidential palace was scheduled for 2 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Some other unions - both from within Moyano's CGT and outside it - joined the protest, including teachers, public employees, airline pilots and port workers.

Fernandez condemned the unruly labor protests on Tuesday, calling on unionized workers to acknowledge the benefits they have seen as a result of a long economic boom that has swelled union ranks and reduced employment to about 7 percent.

The center-left president said less than 20 percent of the workforce had to pay income tax.

"This president will keep on working tirelessly and every day. No extortion, no threat, insult or injury will keep me from that path," she said, standing beside a model bearing the image of famous first lady, Evita Peron, who was beloved by the country's trade unions.

Fernandez belongs to the Peronist party that has dominated Argentine politics since the late 1940s and is closely tied to the labor movement.

Her break with Moyano has been exacerbated by annual inflation estimated at about 25 percent, which is stoking labor unrest as the economy slows sharply.

Surging prices have also fueled capital flight and eroded the competitiveness of Argentine goods, prompting Fernandez to slap unorthodox curbs on imports and foreign currency purchases that are riling importers and the middle class.

Fernandez won re-election in October with 54 percent of votes, but her approval ratings have slid since. Wednesday's protest posed the biggest challenge to her since a farmers' tax revolt in 2008 that won broad support in Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Helen Popper; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Anthony Boadle)