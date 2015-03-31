BUENOS AIRES, March 31 Argentina's public transport networks ground to a halt, port workers in the grains export hub of Rosario downed tools and banks shuttered their doors on Tuesday in a general strike over demands for changes to income tax.

The prospect of further labor disputes as unions knuckle down to wage negotiations is another headache for President Cristina Fernandez, who is battling to revive a stagnant economy and avoid the government's latest debt default deepening.

Transport unions spearheading Tuesday's strike are demanding the leftist government raise the minimum threshold on income tax as part of salary negotiations. The government said inflation was 24 percent in 2014, but private economists estimate it was about 35 percent.

"The government has to listen to the demands of workers," said 35-year-old bank employee Claudia Ferretti, griping about the burden of taxes on her income. "Inflation is eating into what we have left in our pockets after taxes."

Argentina's unions complain that more workers pay tax if double-digit salary hikes designed to keep pace with inflation are awarded without lifting the lowest tax bracket threshold.

With a presidential election looming in October, Fernandez will want to avoid a wave of politically damaging protests that might hurt the future ruling party nominee.

Traffic was light during Buenos Aires' morning rush-hour. Train, subway and bus services ground to a halt. An online departure board for Aeroparque Jorge Newbury, the capital's main domestic airport, showed all flights were cancelled.

Government insiders have expressed concern the unions sympathetic to the opposition will intensify their demands and strike actions in the months ahead.

One source familiar with Fernandez's thinking said earlier this month that the government was considering altering the lowest tax bracket. But over the weekend Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said no changes were planned.

Chief of Cabinet Anibal Fernandez, who is no relation of the president, said on Tuesday that only 7 to 8 percent of workers from the key UTA transport union paid income tax and that union bosses were holding workers hostage by stopping them from getting to work.

"This strike is hurting many people who want to get to work," Cabinet Chief Fernandez told reporters in a daily briefing. Asked if there was a political undercurrent to the strike, he replied: "We're in an election year." (Writing by Richard Lough, Editing by W Simon)