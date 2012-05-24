(Adds quote, details)

BUENOS AIRES May 23 Argentina's April primary budget surplus was 1.06 billion pesos ($237 million), down 46 percent from the 1.97 billion peso surplus posted in the same month last year, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has boomed in the years since its massive 2002 sovereign debt default. But a slowdown has started to cool the rapid rise in tax revenue, which also cut into the fiscal surplus.

The primary budget balance shows government savings before debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since the default.

Argentina's primary budget surplus for the first four months of the year was 3.23 billion pesos, 53 percent smaller than the surplus reported in the same 2011 period, the statement added.

The government's budget forecasts economic growth of 5.1 percent this year, down from 8.9 percent in 2011, as the country gets hit by fallout from Europe's economic crisis and slackening demand from No. 1 trade partner Brazil.

State spending totaled 37.7 billion pesos in April, up 32 percent from April 2011, while state income rose 25.6 percent during the month, a statement from the Economy Ministry showed.

After debt repayments, April's figures showed a fiscal deficit of 1.86 billion pesos versus a deficit of 411.8 million pesos in April 2011.

"Public spending is increasing faster than income, which is increasing at a reasonable level," said economist Jose Luis Espert, of the Buenos Aires consultancy Espert & Associates. "The big problem is public spending." (Reporting By Guido Nejamkis; Editing by Peter Cooney)