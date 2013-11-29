BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 mln
BUENOS AIRES Nov 29 Argentina's primary budget surplus was 412.5 million pesos ($67.2 million) in September, the government said in a statement on Friday, down from 534.8 million pesos in the same month last year and 912.5 million pesos in August.
For the first nine months of the year, the surplus was $6.856 billion pesos.
The primary budget balance shows government finances before debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central bank's international reserves to repay private creditors.
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 28 Private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties , people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.