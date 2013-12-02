BUENOS AIRES Dec 2 Argentina's tax revenue jumped to 73.58 billion pesos ($11.98 billion) in November, up 21.3 percent compared with the same month a year ago, the government said on Monday.

The figure came in below the median forecast of 75.54 billion pesos given in a Reuters poll of local analysts.

Private economists have estimated Argentina's inflation at between 20 percent and 25 percent a year, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by price increases.