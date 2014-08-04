BUENOS AIRES Aug 4 Argentina's tax revenue jumped 33.4 percent in July from a year earlier to 107.090 billion pesos ($13.036 billion), the government said on Monday, above the median forecast of 105.395 billion pesos estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists have estimated Argentina's inflation at between 30 and 35 percent a year, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.

($1=8.2125 Argentina pesos as of July 31) (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)