BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 Argentina's tax revenue jumped 37.5 percent in September from a year earlier to 98.719 billion pesos ($11.7 billion), the government said on Wednesday, slightly above the median forecast of 95.96 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists estimate Argentina's inflation is as high as 40 percent which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.

($1=8.45 Argentine pesos as of Oct 1 ) (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Diane Craft)