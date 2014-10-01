BRIEF-Brooklinen Inc says raises $8.2 mln in equity financing
* Brooklinen Inc says raises $8.2 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndHNmo)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 Argentina's tax revenue jumped 37.5 percent in September from a year earlier to 98.719 billion pesos ($11.7 billion), the government said on Wednesday, slightly above the median forecast of 95.96 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Private economists estimate Argentina's inflation is as high as 40 percent which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.
($1=8.45 Argentine pesos as of Oct 1 ) (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Diane Craft)
