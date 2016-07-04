BUENOS AIRES, July 4 Argentina's tax revenues rose 24 percent in June on the year to 174.59 billion pesos ($11.64 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on Monday.

The increase in tax revenue is largely due to consumer price increases, clocked by the government at about 40 percent in May before starting to ease in June.

($1 = 15.0000 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Diane Craft)