BUENOS AIRES May 5 Argentina's tax revenue rose
by a more than expected 37.1 percent in April from a year
earlier to 92.74 billion pesos ($11.6 billion), government data
showed on Monday, fueled by rampant inflation and exports from a
record soy crop.
The tax take reading came in well above the median forecast
for a 29.7 percent rise to 87.719 billion pesos in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
The increase can largely be explained by double-digit
consumer price increases in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
Private economists expect annual inflation of more than 30
percent this year.
A sharp drop in the value of the currency since the start of
the year also contributed to the increase in peso-denominated
tax receipts from exporters reaping in dollars. Tax revenue from
export duties jumped 64.8 percent on the year in April, the
government data showed on Monday.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, and with
the harvest underway, a record 2013/2014 soy crop is boosting
exports.
($1=8.0025 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh;
Editing by James Dalgleish; and Peter Galloway)