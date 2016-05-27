BUENOS AIRES May 27 Argentine President
Mauricio Macri on Friday unveiled a tax amnesty to entice locals
to declare billions in hidden income, in a bid to boost
government revenues and lure dollars into the battered economy.
The plan, which still need congressional approval, is one of
many economic measures proposed by Macri, a center-right
businessman, who took office in December promising to tackle
sky-high inflation and a yawning fiscal deficit.
He already has ordered thousands of jobs cut from state
agencies, allowed the peso to float and cut agricultural export
quotas, winning plaudits from investors and farmers.
Under the amnesty, Argentines would pay 10 percent or 15
percent on freshly disclosed funds, depending on how long it
takes them to make the payment. Money raised would help pay
long-standing debts to pensioners and support an increase in
pension payouts.
Prior amnesties have been famously unsuccessful.
