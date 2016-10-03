(Adds details on revenue increase, background)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 3 Argentina's tax revenues
rose 30 percent in September from a year earlier to 168.317
billion pesos ($10.99 billion), the AFIP tax agency said on
Monday.
The increase in tax revenue largely came from consumption,
spurred by still-high inflation in Latin America's third-largest
economy.
The government expects 12-month inflation to fall from 40
percent mid-year to 17 percent in 2017.
(Exchange rate on Sept. 30: $1 = 15.1900 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft, Bernard Orr)