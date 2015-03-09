By Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Argentina's government is
considering raising the minimum threshold on income tax as a
sweetener in salary talks with trade unions to avoid unruly
protests in the run-up to October's 's presidential election, a
senior government official said.
Inflation surged about 35 percent in 2014, private
economists estimate. A similar pay hike for public workers would
strain the government coffers, meet resistance from private
companies and stoke inflationary pressures amid a stagnant
economy.
Strikes already loom. Transport unions demanding lower taxes
threaten to halt buses, trains and trucks at the end of March.
The muscular CGT union is weighing up whether to join in.
"The question of strikes worries us," the government
official said, requesting anonymity because of the issue's
sensitivity. "There are unions which are playing for the
government to lose the election."
"A change to income tax is being looked at, with a view to
raising the minimum threshold," the source said.
The prospect of strikes is another headache for President
Cristina Fernandez, fighting falling approval ratings following
the death of a state prosecutor who leveled criminal accusations
against her and the ravages of inflation which the government
pegged at 23.9 percent in 2014, below many private measurements.
Strikes are common in Argentina when unions knuckle down to
wage negotiations. But the government will want to avoid more
politically damaging social unrest that might hurt the future
nominee of the ruling party.
Fernandez cannot hold a third straight term. Polls show the
most likely ruling party candidate, Daniel Scioli, running
second to the pro-business opposition mayor of Buenos Aires,
Mauricio Macri.
Asked in a radio interview if the level of income tax had
been discussed with Fernandez, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof
said: "We are always having this discussion."
Increasing the lowest income tax threshold would address a
key complaint of unions: that more workers pay tax if
double-digit salary hikes designed to keep apace with inflation
are awarded without lifting the lowest tax bracket threshold.
"Each time a salary deal is signed a bigger chunk gets eaten
up as tax," said Omar Perez, a leader of the Truck Drivers
Union.
Fernandez last raised the minimum threshold in August 2013,
ahead of mid-term elections.
"Pressure for higher salaries is going to increase,
especially with a government that is on its way out," said
political analyst Graciela Romer.
