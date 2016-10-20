By Dion Rabouin
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 20 Mauricio Macri's presidential
election victory in November was a clear signal to Diego Saez
Gil that it was time to move back to Argentina and take his
growing "connected luggage" startup with him.
By the time Macri took office the following month, Saez Gil
was already staffing an office for his Bluesmart baggage company
in Buenos Aires' Palermo neighborhood, on the way to hiring 21
software developers, designers and customer support personnel -
more than double the staff at its headquarters in New York.
"We started thinking about the talent we needed to scale the
company, and at the same time we saw the new government," Saez
Gil said in a telephone interview. "That was the catalyst to say
Argentina seems a really good place to go."
As he looks to grow his company, which produces luggage that
automatically locks and can be tracked via a smart-phone app,
Saez Gil said his home country offers the best mix of
startup-friendly cost structure and a highly educated population
with engineering skills.
And when Macri removed long-standing currency controls,
eased reserve and deposit requirements for overseas investors
and cut a deal with its foreign creditors, effectively reopening
international debt markets, Saez Gil was convinced Argentina
would no longer scare off potential investors.
Like other tech business leaders interviewed by Reuters, he
was also attracted by the potential of the president's
now-passed "entrepreneurs' law" allowing businesses to more
easily be incorporated.
Under pressure to turn around a sagging economy long reliant
on commodities like beef and soybeans, Macri is hoping a nascent
tech sector can provide a fresh source of growth.
Raising investment in the tech sector to 1.5 percent of
gross domestic product is one of his government's key goals as
it looks to boost production and employment.
While pleased with the new government's first steps, Saez
Gil and other Argentine business owners such as Martin Migoya,
co-founder and chief technology officer of services provider
Globant, say Argentina still lacks the kind of market liquidity
and depth needed to list their shares there.
Additionally, the country's size presents a problem.
"Argentina is a good market, but it's not big enough to
think about a multinational company just serving Argentina,"
Migoya told Reuters in a phone interview. "So by definition,
entrepreneurs in Argentina need to think in a global way. That's
not very common and we need to foster that."
If Bluesmart eventually goes public, as Saez Gil hopes, the
Nasdaq is a more likely venue than Buenos Aires' stock market.
Local Argentine investors have a better handle on businesses
like mining, agribusiness and utilities than tech, he said.
That limited awareness is just one of several obstacles to
tech expansion in Argentina. Business owners say that even under
Macri's more business-friendly administration there are still
many challenges that include stifling taxes and difficulty
obtaining financing from banks.
NEAR-SHORING
Nevertheless, in a development that could help more tech
startups, a growing number of multinationals have in recent
years outsourced thousands of positions to Latin America's third
largest economy.
Companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc
, Accenture and Chevron Corp have shifted
research, accounting and call center jobs in English and Spanish
to Argentina.
The moves, most of which predate Macri's election win, take
advantage of Argentina's relative abundance of bilingual college
graduates. They have made it a hub for "near-shoring," in which
companies outsource to Latin America rather than to distant
locations like India and the Philippines.
Chevron, for example, has for about a decade employed
staffers in Argentina who provide accounting services and IT
support for many of its affiliates in Latin America, the United
States and the United Kingdom.
JPMorgan last year opened its first Latin America-based
global support hub in Argentina, months before Macri's election.
The bank, which previously had only an investment banking
operation there with around 140 employees, now has about 700
with some 100 in roles like software development, systems
analysis and securities processing, the bank's senior country
officer, Facundo Gomez Minujin, told Reuters.
The outsourcing moves could foster a virtuous cycle creating
"a large body of technically savvy and technically trained
people," said Sramana Mitra, founder and CEO of One Million by
One Million, a global support network that includes Hernan
Kazah, co-founder of Argentine online auction house MercadoLibre
Inc.
Gomez Minujin said JPMorgan plans to hire nearly 400 more
tech workers in the next year in similar roles to the initial
100, many of whom will serve U.S. operations and clients.
Overall, Argentina's outsourcing, or "near-shoring" sector
boasts 105,000-115,000 full-time equivalent positions (FTEs) in
global services, according to industry tracker Everest Group.
That makes it the leader in South America and only about
20,000 FTEs behind Latin America tech services leader Mexico.
"Despite macroeconomic instability in recent years,
Argentina continues to witness new center set-up activity," said
Salil Dani, Everest Group's vice president of global sourcing.
In the last 24 months, 12 new outsourcing service providers
have opened there, matching Mexico and more than doubling the
pace in much larger Brazil, Everest data shows, although still
well behind India.
They are attracted by Argentina's time zone and cheap
currency, down more than 75 percent against the dollar since
2011. But many also rave about its workers' English and
engineering skills.
"Argentina is the best place in Latin America for setting up
shop," said Dileepan Siva, chief revenue officer at digital
commerce software provider Moovweb who has a long history
working with tech companies like eBay Inc and Twitter
Inc.
EMBRACING TECH
Mentoring and networking groups such as Endeavor, started in
Buenos Aires in 1997 by two Americans, have helped connect
startups like Bluesmart's Saez Gil with those who own
multinational companies, like MercadoLibre chief
executive Marcos Galperin.
Tech champions MercadoLibre and Globant as well as
community listings firm OLX and travel site Despegar - all
valued at more than $1 billion - were the stars of the only
session Macri led at the recent Argentina Business and
Investment Forum organized by his government in Buenos Aires.
Macri's embrace of the tech sector is not new. As mayor of
Buenos Aires he created a technology district and awarded
companies that opened or moved there a 10-year tax break.
But there have been no targeted steps to bolster the sector
since his election, and the government's most recent budget aims
to cut funding for the Ministry of Science, Technology and
Productive Innovation by more than 30 percent.
"We're not expecting the effort in technology from Argentina
to come entirely from the public sector," Finance Minister
Alfonso Prat-Gay recently told Reuters in New York.
"It's about deregulation, opening up the conditions for
local and foreign players to be involved. So I think it's wrong
to just look at the budget and conclude that our priorities are
not there."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Caroline
Stauffer and Luc Cohen in Buenos Aires; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Kieran Murray)