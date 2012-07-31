(Corrects text to 1.29 billion pesos from 1.29 million pesos)

July 31 Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina's top telecommunications companies, reported on Tuesday a first half net profit of 1.29 billion pesos ($285.8 million), compared with a revised 1.27 billion peso profit a year before.

($1 = 4.5275 pesos) (Reporting By Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)