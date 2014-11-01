BUENOS AIRES Nov 1 Argentina has received bids worth $2.2 billion in an auction for third-generation (3G) and fourth-generation (4G) licenses, the government said on Saturday, part of a push to improve cellular telephone and internet services in the South American country.

The amount bid for the communications frequency licenses was 14 percent above the $1.97 billion minimum set by the government for the auction.

Bidders included Movistar, a unit of Spain's Telefonica , Personal, controlled by Telecom Argentina ; Claro, owned by Mexican group America Movil ; and Airlink.

Details of the offers will be made public later this month when the auction results are announced, according to a statement from the government.

