(Corrects Telecom Italia company stock symbol in final paragraph)

BUENOS AIRES Oct 15 Argentina's telecoms regulator on Thursday nixed the sale of a 68 percent stake in Telecom Argentina holding company Sofora to investment firm Fintech, the regulator AFTIC said in a statement.

"The board considers that (Fintech) is not in a position to operate and take control Telecom Argentina's services and infrastructure. Fintech has demonstrated neither experience nor expertise," AFTIC said.

Sofora is owned by Telecom Italia.

