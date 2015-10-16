(Adds Telecom Italia statement, shares, details)
BUENOS AIRES/MILAN Oct 16 Argentina's telecoms
regulator has blocked the sale of Telecom Italia's local
business to investment firm Fintech, halting a $960 million deal
that could help the Italian phone group cut its large debt.
Regulator AFTIC said late on Thursday that Fintech was "not
in a position to operate and take control" of Telecom Argentina
.
"Fintech has demonstrated neither experience nor expertise,"
AFTIC said.
Telecom Italia said on Friday that Fintech had indicated it
planned to appeal against the decision.
Shares in Telecom Italia shrugged off the news and
were up 0.6 percent by 0724 GMT in line with Italy's blue-chip
stock index.
"In our view this represents a slight setback in Telecom
Italia's efforts to sell assets and raise cash in order to
reduce debt," Haitong Research said in a note.
The former Italian telecoms monopoly had 27 billion euros
($30.7 billion) in net debt at mid-year.
Telecom Italia agreed in November 2013 to sell its
controlling stake in Telecom Argentina's holding company Sofora
to Fintech, the investment vehicle of Mexican financier David
Martinez, for $960 million.
A 17 percent stake in Sofora was transferred to Fintech in
October last year for $216 million, while the remaining 51
percent was to be sold after a green light from the regulator.
Under the terms of the accord, Telecom Italia and Fintech
have until the end of April 2017 to close the sale.
If they fail to do so, Telecom has a six-month option to buy
back the 17 percent already sold and attempt to sell the
remaining 51 percent to a third party. Fintech had guaranteed
Telecom must pocket at least $630.6 million for the deal.
If a sale to a different investor is not completed by the
end of October 2019, Fintech will have to pay Telecom Italia
$175 million. Telecom will still have six months to buy back the
minority stake.
"Clearly the best option would be the transaction with
Fintech as initially agreed," Haitong said.
"That seems now a tougher scenario to materialize and
although we expect Telecom Italia to give Fintech more time to
try to convince local authorities over its capacity to acquire
the asset, one could not exclude the possibility of TI trying to
find other potential bidders for the asset."
Telecom Italia's board meets on Friday to discuss possible
investments to develop a fibre-optic network.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Valentina Za; additional
reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Keith Weir)