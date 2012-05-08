(Adds details throughout)
BUENOS AIRES May 8 Argentina ordered the
Movistar unit of Spain's Telefonica to pay about $42
million in compensation to clients for a massive mobile phone
outage last month, government officials said on Tuesday.
On April 2, Movistar customers were without service for
several hours. The government said the company must pay 10 pesos
($2.25) to each of its roughly 18 million users, plus a small
fine of about 6 million pesos ($1.4 million) to the state.
Planning Minister Julio De Vido said the measure was aimed
at setting an example and averting problems in the provision of
"a service that is so elemental."
"The system is deregulated, they charge market rates. There
is no reason, no motive and no argument that could justify this
failure in the security and continuity of our communications,"
the minister told a news conference.
Telefonica has the option of appealing the compensation
order and fine if it so chooses, De Vido said.
Officials at the Spanish company declined to comment.
De Vido also urged telecommunications companies to boost
investment in land lines, saying "this is not a threat, it's a
warning."
Argentina expropriated a majority stake in top energy
company YPF from Spain's Repsol last week,
citing insufficient investment. This prompted vows of
retaliation from Madrid and the European Union.
($1=4.4375 pesos)
(Reporting by Hilary Burke and Magdalena Morales; Additional
reporting by Carlos Ruano in Madrid; editing by John Wallace and
Gunna Dickson)