* Q4 net income and net sales up 33 pct yr/yr
* Company sees global demand for energy rising in 2012
BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 Tenaris, a major
global supplier of seamless steel pipes to the energy industry,
on Thursday reported a better-then-expected 33 percent increase
in net income in the fourth quarter, due partly to rising sales.
Net profit rose to $426.3 million from $321.2 million in the
October-December period of 2010. Profit was well above analysts'
average forecast of $365 million in a Reuters poll. Estimates
ranged from $333 million to $386.6 million.
Quarterly net sales also surged 33 percent from a year
earlier to $2.75 billion, stemming in part from increased
shipments.
Luxembourg-based Tenaris is
controlled by Argentina's Techint group. Its fortunes are
closely linked to energy exploration, and its earnings have
reflected high global prices for crude oil.
In 2011 as a whole, net income jumped 25 percent to $1.42
billion while net sales rose 29 percent to $9.97 billion.
In the year, "capital expenditures amounted to $863 million,
including the completion of our new rolling mill in Mexico," the
company said in a press release.
"Global demand for energy, in spite of the difficult
economic situation in Europe, will continue to rise, and this is
driving energy companies to increase their investments," Tenaris
said.
"In 2012, drilling activity in North America is expected to
remain close to current levels ... In the rest of the world,
drilling activity is expected to continue to increase, supported
by current oil and gas prices and led by growth in the
development of deepwater and unconventional reserves as well as
complex conventional gas drilling," it added.
The company's shares were up 2 percent in Milan at 1235 GMT.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hilary Burke; editing by John
Wallace)