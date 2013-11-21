BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Francisco USD, CA's GO bonds
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
BUENOS AIRES Nov 21 Argentina's trade surplus widened 25.2 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier to $710 million, the government said on Thursday, beating market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a trade surplus of $571 million.
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock