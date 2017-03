BUENOS AIRES May 21 Argentina's trade surplus was $926 million in April, down 6.8 percent on the year, government data showed on Wednesday, undercutting market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been for a 1.1 percent fall on the year to $1.139 billion, after a 92 percent drop in March. (Reporting Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chris Reese)