BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina's trade surplus fell 12.5 percent on the year to $1.259 billion in May, government data showed on Thursday, beating market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been for a 6.1 percent fall on the year to $1.350 billion, after a 6.8 percent drop in April. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)