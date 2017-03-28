BUENOS AIRES, March 28 Argentina registered a trade deficit of $122 million in February, the statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, compared to a surplus of $110 million a year earlier.

Exports totaled $3.89 billion in February, down 6.2 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell 0.6 percent to $4.01 billion. The agency also revised its January trade balance to a deficit of $88 million compared to a deficit of $106 announced last month. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr)