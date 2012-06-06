* Center-left government has stepped up import curbs

* President says new tariffs to shield national industry

* Measure could help bolster trade surplus, tax revenue (Adds details, context on competitiveness)

By Magdalena Morales and Juliana Castilla

BUENOS AIRES, June 6 Argentina slapped new import tariffs on capital goods on Wednesday as President Cristina Fernandez works to shore up slowing local industry with protectionist measures that are riling some trade partners.

The center-left Fernandez has imposed tough and sometimes unorthodox controls on imports this year in a bid to keep factories open and prop up the trade surplus in Latin America's third-biggest economy.

Such steps led the European Union to file a suit against Argentina at the World Trade Organization in May.

Fernandez said companies that imported capital goods instead of buying Argentine-made products would have to pay a new 14 percent tariff. Duties on imported items that cannot be swapped for Argentine products will face a 2 percent levy from July 1.

"Both these measures are aimed at neutralizing unfair competition stemming from the over-supply of capital goods coming from euro zone countries, where economic activity levels are getting worse and worse," Fernandez said in a speech.

"We're going to carry on defending national industry in the interest of the workers," she added.

Some business leaders say local industry is fast losing competitiveness due to annual inflation estimated at about 25 percent. Fast-rising consumer prices are pushing up labor costs and a broadly stable official exchange rate.

Fernandez's administration is reluctant to allow a swifter pace of currency depreciation due to fears that might spur price rises as well as capital flight.

REVENUE BOOST

The tariff boost, which will cover items such as farm machinery and factory equipment, should also bolster slowing revenue growth. Tax revenue rose to a record high in May but grew at a slower year-on-year rate.

"One aim is to protect Argentine industry because now it's going to be more expensive to import," said Marcelo Elizondo, an independent consultant on trade issues.

"The second objective is fiscal ... Tax revenue is falling in real terms because of inflation and what's falling a lot is import duty income," he added.

Imports have fallen since a system for pre-approving nearly all purchases abroad was put into place on Feb. 1, reversing a shrinking trend in the trade surplus.

That surplus, a pillar of Fernandez's economic policy, narrowed in 2010 and again in 2011, sounding alarm bells at the presidential palace because the country remains virtually shut out of global credit markets a decade after staging the biggest sovereign debt default in history.

Fernandez has been using central bank foreign reserves to repay public debt and has sharply restricted foreign currency purchases since late last year as part of efforts to fatten the central bank's funds.

Wednesday's measure, passed by decree, will not affect goods produced by fellow members of the Mercosur trade bloc - Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay - but they may make life more complicated for some businesses trying to buy goods from abroad.

"These kinds of measures end up discouraging imports and discouraging investment," Elizondo said.

He said capital goods accounted for 20 percent of Argentine imports last year. Imports totaled $74 billion in 2011. (Reporting reporting and writing by Helen Popper; Editing by James Dalgleish)