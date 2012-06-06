* Center-left government has stepped up import curbs
* President says new tariffs to shield national industry
* Measure could help bolster trade surplus, tax revenue
By Magdalena Morales and Juliana Castilla
BUENOS AIRES, June 6 Argentina slapped new
import tariffs on capital goods on Wednesday as President
Cristina Fernandez works to shore up slowing local industry with
protectionist measures that are riling some trade partners.
The center-left Fernandez has imposed tough and sometimes
unorthodox controls on imports this year in a bid to keep
factories open and prop up the trade surplus in Latin America's
third-biggest economy.
Such steps led the European Union to file a suit against
Argentina at the World Trade Organization in May.
Fernandez said companies that imported capital goods instead
of buying Argentine-made products would have to pay a new 14
percent tariff. Duties on imported items that cannot be swapped
for Argentine products will face a 2 percent levy from July 1.
"Both these measures are aimed at neutralizing unfair
competition stemming from the over-supply of capital goods
coming from euro zone countries, where economic activity levels
are getting worse and worse," Fernandez said in a speech.
"We're going to carry on defending national industry in the
interest of the workers," she added.
Some business leaders say local industry is fast losing
competitiveness due to annual inflation estimated at about 25
percent. Fast-rising consumer prices are pushing up labor costs
and a broadly stable official exchange rate.
Fernandez's administration is reluctant to allow a swifter
pace of currency depreciation due to fears that might spur price
rises as well as capital flight.
REVENUE BOOST
The tariff boost, which will cover items such as farm
machinery and factory equipment, should also bolster slowing
revenue growth. Tax revenue rose to a record high in May but
grew at a slower year-on-year rate.
"One aim is to protect Argentine industry because now it's
going to be more expensive to import," said Marcelo Elizondo, an
independent consultant on trade issues.
"The second objective is fiscal ... Tax revenue is falling
in real terms because of inflation and what's falling a lot is
import duty income," he added.
Imports have fallen since a system for pre-approving nearly
all purchases abroad was put into place on Feb. 1, reversing a
shrinking trend in the trade surplus.
That surplus, a pillar of Fernandez's economic policy,
narrowed in 2010 and again in 2011, sounding alarm bells at the
presidential palace because the country remains virtually shut
out of global credit markets a decade after staging the biggest
sovereign debt default in history.
Fernandez has been using central bank foreign reserves to
repay public debt and has sharply restricted foreign currency
purchases since late last year as part of efforts to fatten the
central bank's funds.
Wednesday's measure, passed by decree, will not affect goods
produced by fellow members of the Mercosur trade bloc - Brazil,
Uruguay and Paraguay - but they may make life more complicated
for some businesses trying to buy goods from abroad.
"These kinds of measures end up discouraging imports and
discouraging investment," Elizondo said.
He said capital goods accounted for 20 percent of Argentine
imports last year. Imports totaled $74 billion in 2011.
(Reporting reporting and writing by Helen Popper; Editing by
James Dalgleish)