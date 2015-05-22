(Adds Statistics Office quotes)
BUENOS AIRES May 22 Argentina's trade surplus
plunged 69.2 percent in April from the same month a
year earlier to $252 million due to a fall in commodity prices,
official data showed on Friday, sharply undershooting market
expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a much more moderate
trade surplus slide in Latin America's third largest economy, to
$698 million from $818 million in April 2014.
"The drop in exports is exclusively the consequence of the
fall in prices," the Statistics Office said in a statement. "If
prices had been the same as the same month a year earlier, the
trade balance would have reached a surplus of $1.002 billion."
Expectations of a bumper harvest in Latin America and the
United States have weighed this year on international prices for
Argentina's top exports of soy and corn.
The value of exports fell 19 percent, far outpacing a 12
percent slide in imports, the Statistics Office data showed.
The decline in the trade surplus is a blow to President
Cristina Fernandez's government, which relies heavily on the
surplus to boost dollar supplies on the tightly controlled
currency market.
That said, the government has managed to bolster foreign
reserves in recent months through a bond auction and
unconventional financing measures such as a currency swaps with
China. There are only a few more months until presidential
elections in October.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Additional reporting by Eliana
Raszewski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)