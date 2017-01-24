(Recasts; adds background on economy, details from report,
Indec revision of November figure)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 24 Argentina posted a $2.1
billion trade surplus in 2016, government statistics agency
Indec said on Tuesday, as a 6.9 percent decline in imports
outweighed a smaller increase in exports.
For the month of December, the country posted a trade
surplus of $65 million, down from a $115 million surplus in
November, Indec said. Indec revised the November data up from
the $100 million it reported last month.
Argentina had posted a $2.7 billion trade deficit in 2015.
Shortly after taking office in December 2015, center-right
President Mauricio Macri lifted currency controls and allowed
the peso currency to float. That prompted a sharp devaluation,
making exports cheaper to overseas buyers but making imports
more expensive for Argentine consumers.
Argentina's exports totaled $57.7 billion in 2016, up 1.7
percent from last year, while imports totaled $55.6 billion,
down from $59.8 billion in 2015. In December, exports rose 34
percent from the same period a year earlier, while imports rose
0.2 percent compared with December 2015.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse, Bernard Orr)