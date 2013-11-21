BUENOS AIRES Nov 21 Argentina's trade surplus
widened 25.2 percent in October compared with the same month a
year earlier, the government said on Thursday, beating market
expectations.
The surplus came in at $710 million while analysts polled by
Reuters had expected $571 million.
Exports rose 6 percent from the year-ago month to $7.3
billion, led by processed agricultural goods. Argentina is the
world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal. Imports grew 4
percent to $6.6 billion.
In the January-October period, however, the trade surplus
fell 27 percent from a year earlier, to $7.85 billion.
President Cristina Fernadez's government relies on the
surplus to boost dollar supplies on the tightly-controlled
currency market.
In a bid to slow imports, the government has imposed
measures that make it harder for businesses to get needed
inputs. The government is also looking for private companies to
develop Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale fields and end its
dependence on imported fuel.
Fernandez's new economic team is mulling further steps to
halt the flight of the central bank's dollar reserves used to
pay debts, buy energy and prop up the peso currency, cabinet
members said on Thursday.