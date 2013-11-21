BUENOS AIRES Nov 21 Argentina's trade surplus widened 25.2 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier, the government said on Thursday, beating market expectations.

The surplus came in at $710 million while analysts polled by Reuters had expected $571 million.

Exports rose 6 percent from the year-ago month to $7.3 billion, led by processed agricultural goods. Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal. Imports grew 4 percent to $6.6 billion.

In the January-October period, however, the trade surplus fell 27 percent from a year earlier, to $7.85 billion.

President Cristina Fernadez's government relies on the surplus to boost dollar supplies on the tightly-controlled currency market.

In a bid to slow imports, the government has imposed measures that make it harder for businesses to get needed inputs. The government is also looking for private companies to develop Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale fields and end its dependence on imported fuel.

Fernandez's new economic team is mulling further steps to halt the flight of the central bank's dollar reserves used to pay debts, buy energy and prop up the peso currency, cabinet members said on Thursday.