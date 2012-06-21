* Three-day strike by fuel truckers due to end Friday
* Union boss Moyano says to call nationwide truck strike
* President and Moyano at odds over past year
* Gas stations say stocks running low
By Helen Popper and Guido Nejamkis
BUENOS AIRES, June 21 Gas stations in Argentina
ran low on fuel on Thursday as striking truckers blocked depots
and refineries in one of the biggest trade-union challenges to
President Cristina Fernandez's in her five-years in office.
Fernandez, a combative center-leftist, returned to the
country from an overseas trip early due to the protest by the
truck drivers' union - feared by governments for its capacity to
bring Latin America's third-biggest economy to a standstill.
She has deployed military police to guard fuel plants
blockaded by truckers and implemented emergency supply plans in
an effort to avert shortages, a situation not seen since a
rebellion by farmers in 2008.
"Currently, fuel supplies are down by 70 percent," said Luis
Malchiodi, head of the Federation of Fuel Entities of Buenos
Aires province. "By midday tomorrow, there practically won't be
anything left anywhere."
The three-day strike by fuel truckers is due to end at
midday on Friday, but powerful union boss Hugo Moyano vowed to
call a nationwide strike by all truck drivers, wh o number about
200,000. He was due to announce details of the protest later on
Thursday.
Moyano, whose son leads the truckers' union, used to be a
close ally of the president but their strategic alliance
collapsed over the last year.
Loathed by many middle-class Argentines, the burly truck
driver also heads the nation's largest labor federation and he
will seek a third term as president in an election next month.
The truck drivers' union launched its protest targeting fuel
distribution to back demands for a 30-percent pay increase and
income tax reductions.
The government launched a criminal complaint over the strike
and fined the truckers' union four million pesos ($888,400) for
defying an order to negotiate, accusing Moyano of hurting
ordinary Argentines.
"This is a humanitarian issue ... It fills us with dismay
and we hope normality and rationality return as quickly as
possible," Planning Minister Julio De Vido told a news
conference.
He said whole rural communities had been left without
household gas supplies at the start of the southern hemisphere
winter and said several northern provinces and key highways were
virtually without automobile fuel.
Argentina is one of the world's biggest exporters of grains
and the vast majority of farm goods are sent to port by truck.
Farmers, who are nearing the end of this year's soy and corn
harvest, are also major consumers of fuel.
Serious disruption to grain transportation, oil refineries
and industrial gas supplies is unlikely, however, if the
truckers end their protest as planned on Friday.
Annual inflation estimated at about 25 percent is stoking
labor unrest as the economy cools after a long boom.
Surging prices have also fueled capital flight and eroded
the competitiveness of Argentine goods, prompting Fernandez to
slap unorthodox curbs on imports and foreign currency purchases
that are riling importers and the middle class.
SUCCESSION STRUGGLE
The strike also reflects jostling for position within
Moyano's CGT federation ahead of next month's leadership
elections and within Fernandez's ruling and fragmented Peronist
party, analysts say.
"There's a struggle going on within Peronism that stems from
the president's strategy to accumulate and concentrate her
personal power since her re-election," said Pascual Albanese,
vice president of the Institute of Strategic Planning
think-tank.
Fernandez, who won a second term by a landslide in October,
is unable to run again in 2015 unless the constitution is
changed. She controls Congress but might struggle to get the
two-thirds support needed to change the country's charter.
There are signs of a nascent succession struggle in her
party, which has traditionally had close ties with the unions.
That could deepen the conflict with Moyano, who local media
have suggested is forging closer ties with Daniel Scioli, a
moderate Peronist who runs the country's biggest province and is
seen as a potential successor to Fernandez.
"When a conflict has a political objective, it's difficult
to imagine that it won't end up escalating," said local pollster
and analyst Sergio Berensztein.
($1 = 4.5025 Argentine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Magdalena Morales; Writing by Helen
Popper; Editing by Jackie Frank)