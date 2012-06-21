BUENOS AIRES, June 21 Argentina's most powerful
union leader Hugo Moyano called off a strike by fuel truckers on
Thursday, a day earlier than expected, but announced a one-day
national strike by all truckers next Wednesday to demand lower
income taxes.
Moyano, who leads the truckers and the CGT labor federation,
reached a deal earlier in the day with haulage industry bosses
for a 25.5 percent pay rise. However, he said the workers wanted
President Cristina Fernandez to raise the income tax floor.
(Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Anthony Boadle)