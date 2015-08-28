(Recasts with Trump knock-down)

BUENOS AIRES Aug 28 U.S. presidential hopeful Donald Trump denied a newspaper report on Friday that he wanted to buy top-tier Argentine soccer club San Lorenzo, Pope Francis' favorite team.

"Never even heard of the team - no interest!" the real estate magnate and contender for the Republican presidential nomination, tweeted after the New York Post reported that Trump and an associate had sent a letter to San Lorenzo expressing interest in a deal.

Earlier in the day, the club's vice president, Marcelo Tinelli, told Reuters in a text message that the story was "totally crazy" and that the team was not for sale.

Pope Francis grew up near San Lorenzo's original stadium in Buenos Aires and has been a fan ever since.

San Lorenzo is one of the top five clubs in soccer-obsessed Argentina. Whether through soccer, the biggest sport in Latin America, or by other means, Trump might benefit from some connection with Latino voters in the United States.

He began his campaign in June by saying Mexico is sending criminals and rapists to live in the United States. The comment sparked anger from Hispanic civil rights groups and others. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bill Rigby)