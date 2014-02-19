European shares end at 15-month high after Fed, Dutch vote
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
BUENOS AIRES Feb 19 Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, down from 6.9 percent in the same period of 2012 and 6.8 percent in the third quarter, the government statistics agency said on Wednesday.
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text : http://bit.ly/2mwY4hU Further company coverage:
March 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: