CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat vs weaker US$ as oil and equity drops weigh

* Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3359, or 74.86 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 28 before reversal * Bond prices higher across the yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 21 The Canadian dollar ended little changed against a broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday and fell against other major currencies as lower oil prices and sharp stock market falls weighed. The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, had hit its st