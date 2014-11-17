UPDATE 3-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
BUENOS AIRES Nov 17 Argentina's unemployment rate held at 7.5 percent in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous three-month period, the government said on Monday. (Editing by Richard Lough and James Dalgleish)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders adopted a list of principles on Saturday to boost the resilience of their economies against future shocks, including the advice to strengthen policy frameworks to reap the benefits of open markets.