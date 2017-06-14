BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
BUENOS AIRES, June 14 Argentina's unemployment rate was 9.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017, the government's Indec statistics agency said in a report on Wednesday, compared with 7.6 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Luc Cohen; editing by Diane Craft)
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035
* Newcastle Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares