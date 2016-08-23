(Adds statement from Indec)

BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentina had 9.3 percent unemployment in the second quarter of the year, the government's Indec statistics agency said in a report on Tuesday.

It was the first official unemployment data to be published by Argentina since Mauricio Macri became president in December.

Macri won office on promises of attracting foreign investment, in part by increasing transparency at Indec, which had been widely accused of fudging data to make the economy look better than it was under previous President Cristina Fernandez.

"Previous unemployment data are not included," Indec said in its second-quarter report. "We have established that unemployment reports from the first quarter of 2007 through the final quarter of last year should be considered with reservation."

Argentine gross domestic product is expected to shrink 1.3 percent in full-year 2016 before rebounding to 3.2 percent growth in 2017, according to a central bank poll of analysts. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alan Crosby)