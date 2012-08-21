BUENOS AIRES Aug 21 Argentina's unemployment rate in the second quarter edged up to 7.2 percent from 7.1 percent in the first three months of the year but was slightly below the 7.3 percent reported in the second quarter of 2011, the government said on Tuesday.

The economy of the South American country is slowing after a decade of explosive growth as it rebounded from its 2002 sovereign debt default and financial crisis.

Argentina's economic activity was flat in June, topping market expectations for a 0.3 percent year-on-year contraction and beating even more pessimistic private forecasts of a steep decline.